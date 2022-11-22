Dec. 2-4
BRT Holiday Craft Fair and Festival at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Features 24 vendors and continuous live music, raffle prizes, a bake sale table including Welsh cakes. Door prizes will be raffled off from each vendor, with the raffle proceeds to benefit BRT’s programming.
South Foster Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will be holding its 67th annual bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the South Foster Fire Station, 7 Mt. Hygeia Road, Foster. Features a large penny social and money raffle along with 10 juried crafters including Christmas wreaths, wood signs, hand woven articles, handmade greeting cards, Teaberry Gardens, handmade jewelry, stained-glass, Randy Peckham’s Pottery, Ray Wolf’s books, handmade baskets and Gail Cooks mittens and accessories.
The Friends of the East Smithfield Library will host a holiday bazaar fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 2, noon-6 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the library, 50 Esmond St., Smithfield. On Monday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-noon, all remaining merchandise will be sold at half price. There will be a penny social raffle, silent auction, white elephant table, stocking stuffers, jewelry, handmade items, holiday decorations and more. Santa will be there on Friday from noon to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon. All proceeds from this bazaar will benefit the library.
St. Paul’s Church, Route 6, 116A Danielson Pike, Foster, will hold a Christmas bazaar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-noon. Features handmade items, jewelry, holiday items, white elephant table, penny social, baked goods, jams, balsam wreaths, raffles, children’s room and more.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 54 Cedar Swamp Road, Smithfield, will be holding its Joys of Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Features baked goods, craft items, gift items, including handmade knitted items, sweets, and many other decorative touches for the Christmas holidays. Breakfast and lunch items will be available. Visit www.orelc.org.
Audubon Holiday Craft Fair at Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Local vendors selling a variety of nature and wildlife related wares including jewelry, photography, ornaments, stationery, raffles, and other locally made treats.
The First Universalist Church of Burrillville, 134 Main St., Harrisville, will hold a Christmas bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 to 3 p.m. The bazaar features Christmas décor, gifts, raffle, antiques and collectibles, indoor yard sale and a bake sale.
First Baptist Church of Pawtucket, 91 Cottage St., will hold a holiday bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Features crafters and vendors, baked goods and light lunch. Parking is available in the parking lot behind the church on Lyon Street.
The Holiday Retirement Home, 30 Sayles Hill Road, Lincoln, will host its annual holiday bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Features handmade crafts, gifts, raffles, a bake table, penny social, and items from Grandma’s Attic. All proceeds go directly to the Residents’ Activity Fund.
Dec. 9-10
The First Universalist Church of Burrillville, 134 Main St., Harrisville, is holding a Christmas bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Features a church bake sale and penny social raffle, vendors, handmade items and more.
Trinity Episcopal Church, 249 Danielson Pike, Scituate, is holding a Christmas bazaar Friday, Dec. 9, 3-9 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Features maids of honor pastry, cookie trays, wreaths, boxwood topiaries, swags, cemetery boxes, table centerpieces, Candy Cupboard with peanut butter balls, fudge, and more, handmade crafts, silent auction, penny social, vendors and artisans, children’s area, live music and more. The café will be open for hot meals. Bring a $10 grocery store gift card for the food pantry holiday baskets or make an equivalent donation and be eligible to win a prize.
Christ Church, 1643 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln, will hold its Christmas in the Village Holiday Bazaar on Friday, Dec. 9, 4-8 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Features a bake shop, holiday gifts, kids’ corner, vendors, penny social, snack bar, sweet shop and more.
Christmas in the Country Bazaar at Laurel Grange, 351 Snake Hill Road, North Scituate, on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include two floors of vendors and crafters.
Living Hope International, 100 Broadway, Pawtucket, will hold its 2nd annual Christmas Bazaar on Friday, Dec. 9, 6-10 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Hope Artiste Village, 1005 Main St., Pawtucket, will hold a holiday fair on Friday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
