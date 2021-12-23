LINCOLN – There’s one more chance to enjoy the Christmas decorations at Lincoln’s Hearthside House Museum with its “Home for the Holidays” tours scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 30.
Fully-guided tours given by guides in period attire are held in the soft glow of dozens of twinkling trees and elaborately decorated rooms throughout all three floors of Great Road’s stone house. Visitors will be welcomed by the scent of hot cocoa and the warmth of a cozy fire in the parlor. As guests journey through the house, they learn about its history and the several families who called it home from 1814 until 1997 when it was purchased by the town of Lincoln.
Each tour group size is limited to no more than eight and advance ticket purchase is required. Tours begin at 4:30 p.m. with timed admissions every half hour thereafter, with the last tour starting at 6 p.m. Tours last 90 minutes. Tickets are $15 each; $10 teens under age 17. Because of the length of the tour, this is not an event for children younger than 12. Tickets are available through the website www.hearthsidehouse.org .
For more information, contact info@ hearthsidehouse.org or call 401-726-0597.
