CUMBERLAND – Homebrewed Theatre Company has announced its production of “That Wheeling Feeling,” by Andrew Beauregard, Nov. 4-6, and Nov. 11-13, at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course in Attleboro, Mass. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at homebrewedtheatre.com or at the event.
The play is written by North Attleboro playwright and company Managing Director Andrew Beauregard. Directing the show is Walpole, Mass., native Nick Wakely. The show features an ensemble of six local actors in this comedy about the lengths people will go to make a good impression.
Proof of vaccination will be required for entry to the show.
Brad Robinson, of Cumberland, is cast as Dr. Lee in the production.
