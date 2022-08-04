CUMBERLAND – Homebrewed Theatre Company will present “Daughter with Daggers 2: The Lion and the Bull,” by Andrew Beauregard, of Cumberland, on Aug. 5-6, 11-13, and 18-20, outdoors at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course in Attleboro, Mass. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at homebrewedtheatre.com or at the event.
The play is the second installment of the comedic saga concerning a pirate family looking for adventure, love and treasure, while simultaneously working through the problems and dynamics of family ties. The company states that the play is a stand-alone entertainment and can be enjoyed even if you missed the first chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.