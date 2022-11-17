WOONSOCKET – Once again, people of all ages are eagerly awaiting the captivating magic that the holiday season brings.
Come and join the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council as they kick off the 2022 season with their production of the popular Blackstone Valley Polar Express Train Ride, sponsored by Navigant Credit Union.
This three-hour experience is based on the popular children’s book “The Polar Express” by noted Rhode Island author Chris Van Allsburg, which was also made into an animated family movie featuring Tom Hanks.
Put on your pajamas for this trip which includes a 90-minute excursion on a real-life train filled with a reading of the classic children’s story, sing-a-longs, hot chocolate, a delicious Polar Express cookie, games, and a special visit from Santa to deliver the first gift of Christmas to every child. During the journey, passengers will view the North Pole that includes a giant 35-foot Christmas tree, decorations, and “elves” to welcome the train’s arrival, performed by children from The Dance Step. After returning from the trip, families can stay for a photo with Santa in the historic Blackstone Valley Train Depot.
In a news release, Blackstone Valley Tourism Council President Bob Billington comments, “we are grateful that people have allowed us to be a part of their holiday tradition. Because of this, we always work to expand The Polar Express experience and make our show better each year. This season is no different and we are excited for you all to see what we have in store.”
Guests will be greeted by a small Christmas village outside the depot where they will have the opportunity to take photos in front of custom-made Polar Express backdrops, as well as peruse the officially licensed Polar Express Gift Shop, enjoy children’s activities, and write letters to Santa.
Returning this year is the stage show orchestrated by performer Emily Luther, John Guevremont, Creative Director at Mount Saint Charles, and students from the academy that will take guests through the introduction of the beloved “Polar Express story.” This performance starts the show and will lead passengers right into the calling of “All Aboard” with the conductor and boarding the train.
Trips run on weekend evenings though Dec. 23, with shows at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., from the historic Blackstone Valley Train Depot in downtown Woonsocket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.