WOONSOCKET – The word “indulgence” immediately brings to mind thoughts of foods to be savored, guilty pleasures, something that might not come around very often. Pair the word with “poutine” and it seems fitting for an event that only happens once a year and is centered around french fries, cheese and gravy.
The Museum of Work and culture is hosting its 6th annual Poutine Indulgence event throughout the month of March. Participants are invited to purchase a “Poutine Passport,” granting them access to sample poutine from seven participating restaurants throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Online voting for favorites will then be open through April 1, with the winner announced at the museum’s annual Salute to Spring Event on Sunday, April 3.
Anne Conway, director of the Museum of Work and Culture, said the event is a fun and fitting way to support the museum and celebrate the Quebecois culture that the museum represents.
“The main story that the museum tells is the story of immigration,” Conway said. The history highlights the French Canadian people who came to work in mill towns along the Blackstone River, at the end of the 19th and early 20th century, bringing their culture, faith, and language.
“The event is made possible by an amazing group of community sponsors who support our events every year and make it possible for the museum to make events affordable while helping the museum financially,” said Conway.
“We thought it would be fun to start serving one of Quebecois’ favorite dishes,” Conway said of the idea to incorporate the poutine event. A “comfort food type of dish.”
Conway, who was born in Quebec City, said poutine became really popular in Canada in the ’70s and ’80s. While the exact origin of the first poutine is debated, it seems agreed upon that someone in the Quebec restaurant industry made the decision to toss fries, cheese curds and gravy together, reportedly around the 1950s or ’60s, and the rest is culinary history. Fun side fact if you ever find yourself in Quebec: Conway said the restaurant Chez Ashton is quite famous for its poutine.
Conway said the dish seems to have become popular in the U.S. over the past seven or eight years.
The museum’s Poutine Indulgence has been well received each year, and Conway said it’s brought a new generation of people to the museum – people who might not have visited the museum before, or who might just be discovering their own French Canadian roots.
“I think we’ve made some new friends,” Conway said.
This year’s participating restaurants are Friskie Fries, Adeline’s Speakeasy Kitchen Bar, Ciro’s Tavern, KG Kitchen Bar, Ming’s Sando Bar, and new entrants the Poutine Peddlers, and Red’s Kitchen.
Each restaurant is making something different, Conway said, with some making a more traditional poutine, and some going the creative route. She said Ming’s offers a poutine with an Asian twist, while Adeline’s has almost a pulled pork type of flavor within its dish.
Prior to the pandemic, the event had been held onsite to a sold-out crowd. The current passport format gives participants the chance to visit each restaurant over the course of an entire month (last year the event took place over two weeks), to sample the various poutine dishes and vote on their favorites.
There will be 300 passports sold this year, available for $15 each, or two for $25 at www.shopmowc.com.
Conway said she hopes participants will attend the Salute to Spring – Bonjour Printemps – event on April 3, starting at 1:30 p.m., where the poutine winners will be announced. The event will feature Franco-American singer and songwriter Josée Vachon in concert, a performance by the Good Time Band, food trucks, pastries from Wright’s, raffles and more. There will also be a presentation from independent scholar Jeanne Douillard on “The French in New England.”
Tickets to the Salute to Spring are $25 with admission to Josée Vachon’s live performance or $20 without the concert. Tickets can be purchased at www.shopmowc.com. The event will be held at the MOWC, 42 South Main St., in Woonsocket.
No matter who wins the title of poutine favorite that day, the real fun will be in the month-long sampling leading up to it.
And as for Conway’s favorite type of poutine? “I have to say my husband will only go for traditional, but I will try every poutine.”
It must have the key ingredients, though. “French fries, curd cheese, then I’m open – I love the creative side,” she said. But ... “It has to have the curd cheese.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.