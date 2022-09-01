CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening of Irish music featuring the Karan Casey Band on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Irish folk singer Karan Casey has released 11 albums to date and has toured extensively throughout North America, Europe and Japan singing songs charged with a sense of social responsibility in a career spanning more than 25 years, according to event organizers. Casey is a founding member of traditional supergroup Solas.
Casey returns to Blackstone River Theatre to kick off its fall season for the first time in over four years and will be joined by Niamh Dunne on fiddle and vocals, and guitarist and accordionist Sean Óg Graham, both of the Irish folk band Beoga. The show will premier new material developed and recorded since the start of the pandemic, as well as favorites from Casey’s back repertoire.
In 2017, Casey was a traditional artist in residence at University College Cork, toured the UK with the Transatlantic Sessions, performed at Glasgow’s Celtic Connections, and toured in the U.S. both with her own band and with Lúnasa. In 2018, Casey helped found FairPlé, an organization aimed at achieving fairness and gender balance for female performers in Irish traditional and folk music.
Admission is $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show. The tour is sponsored in part by Culture Ireland. For reservations or information, call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.