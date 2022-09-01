CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening of Irish music featuring the Karan Casey Band on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Irish folk singer Karan Casey has released 11 albums to date and has toured extensively throughout North America, Europe and Japan singing songs charged with a sense of social responsibility in a career spanning more than 25 years, according to event organizers. Casey is a founding member of traditional supergroup Solas.

