PROVIDENCE – The Italo American Club, 477 Broadway, will be offering free tours beginning Monday, Feb. 7, and every Monday thereafter from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The club owns the former John E. Troup II house, built in 1881.
The Italo American Club invites the public to schedule a tour by calling 401-621-5600. “We are proud of our Italian heritage and all that our ancestors contributed to Rhode Island. We look forward to sharing our building, knowledge, and historical photographs with visitors,” said George Lazzareschi Jr., president of the club. “We especially want visitors to see the 100-year-old hand painted murals featuring Italian scenes that were recently discovered and restored with the assistance of the Rhode Island School of Design.”
