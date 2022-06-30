BURRILLVILLE – Jesse M. Smith Memorial Library announces its Riverwalk Times Concert Series begins. These outdoor concerts are held in front of the library at 100 Tinkham Lane, Harrisville, at the Burrillville Farmer’s Market Pavilion during July and August on Saturday nights at 6 p.m.
Music lovers are invited to bring blankets and chairs and enjoy the bands. During inclement weather, concerts move inside the library.
This year’s schedule: Brass Attack, July 9; The Aviators, July 16; All About Amy, July 23; Kelly Lennon, July 30; Whiskey Road, Aug. 6; Live Music Band, Aug. 13; Jesse Liam Band, Aug. 20.
New this year is the addition of food trucks: Smoking Guys BBQ, July 9 and Aug. 6; Dinolicious, July 16, 23 and 30 and Aug. 20; La Carreta, Aug. 13.
For more information, call the library at 401-710-7800.
