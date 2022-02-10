ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park Ave., will host a free reception and open house for the exhibition “Adorned! Jewelry Design from the Ancient Mediterranean to Attleboro, Mass.” on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. Masks are required.
To RSVP, call 508-222-2644, ext. 10 or email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org .
From Feb. 12 to 26, the museum will partner with Wheaton College to present the exhibition on view in the Museum’s Ottmar Gallery. The exhibit showcases select objects from Wheaton’s Permanent Collection, considers how taste and impressions are developed, and welcomes visitors to share personal connections to better understand an object’s background, design and materials.
