WOONSOCKET – Joanne Shaw Taylor will perform with Roomful of Blues at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, on Saturday, April 9, at 8 p.m.
Rhode Island’s own Roomful of Blues will begin the night with their hits including, “Boogie Woogie Country Girl,” and “Lower On Your List of Priorities.” Following their performance, Joanne Shaw Taylor will play her international hits such as “Who Do You Love?,” “Blackest Day,” and “Time Has Come.”
Joanne Shaw Taylor is a British blues rock guitarist and singer who was discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics at the age of 16. The British music publication Blues Matters! called Taylor "the new face of the blues."
For the last 50 Years Roomful of Blues has become legendary in the Blues World. Roomful has toured the world and recorded more than 25 albums. With five Grammy nominations and many music awards and accolades, Roomful has become a recognized leader in their genre.
Admission is $31, $36, $41, $46. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
