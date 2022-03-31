CUMBERLAND – The Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor and the Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park invite you to join Blackstone Heritage Corridor Trail Ambassador volunteer Ernie Germani on Saturday, April 2, at the Monastery in Cumberland, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, for a guided hike beginning at 9 a.m. To register, visit bit.ly/MonasteryHike2022.
On Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m., join Ranger Mark Mello to celebrate National Walking Day with a guided walk around Blackstone River State Park in Lincoln, and explore the evolution of a nearby mill village.
Meet at the Kelly House Museum at 1075 Lower River Road, Lincoln. RSVP at bit.ly/WallkingDay22.
Find more guided hikes this season at BlackstoneHeritageCorridor.org/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.