PROVIDENCE – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council will hold an easy bike ride the Woonasquatucket River Greenway bike path to see the fish ladders on Saturday, May 7 at 9 a.m.
Guided by WRWC Executive Director Alicia Lehrer and the recreation program leaders, bikers will discover the beauty, importance and success of the WRWC’s fish passage projects. The ride will start at Farm Fresh RI in Providence, and will follow the bike path for an easy round trip 5.5-mile ride, on and off-road, stopping along the way at various fish passage ways and learning how they work. Riders should be prepared to do some on-road biking.
The cost is $10. Register at www.wrwc.org.
