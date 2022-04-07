SMITHFIELD – A ritual of spring has once again commenced high atop the Superman Building in Providence. Over 10 days, four reddish-brown Peregrine Falcon eggs have been laid in an Audubon nesting box, perched 30 floors up on the city’s most recognizable building. The last egg was laid late in the evening on March 28.
As the female broods over the eggs, the pair of peregrine falcons are constantly caught on camera and available for close-up public viewing thanks to the Audubon Society of Rhode Island Peregrine Webcam
The peregrine falcon eggs are expected to hatch after approximately 28 to 33 days of incubation. The white fluffy young peregrines, called eyases, will grow for four to six weeks until they are ready to fledge or learn to fly from the nest. Watch as they spread their wings and take the first step off the ledge when they are approximately 35 days old. Their parents will continue to support them by supplying food for six weeks after they have fledged. At that point, the young peregrine falcons are on their own and will disperse to find new homes 300 to 500 miles away from Providence.
All of this activity can be viewed live online due to cameras trained on the raptors. Pedestrians in the city have an occasional glimpse at these once-endangered falcons, but the unobtrusive nest cameras allow the public, as well as schoolchildren throughout the state, to have a close-up look at their day-to-day lives as eggs hatch and the young peregrine falcons grow.
Visit www.asri.org and click on the peregrine falcon Webcam to get in on the action. Audubon offers a live camera feed of the falcons, updates on developmental milestones, and news of the young peregrines. Visitors to the site can support this popular camera stream by donating to the Audubon Society of Rhode Island.
