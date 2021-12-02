CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will offer two presentations of an Irish Winter Solstice Celebration featuring Lúnasa on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $32 in advance, $36 on the day of the show. Their special guest is Dave Curley.
Named for a Celtic harvest festival in honor of the Irish god Lugh, patron of the arts, Lúnasa is a gathering of some of the top musical talents in Ireland. For more than 20 years, its members have formed the backbone of some of the greatest Irish groups of the decade, according to event organizers. Bassist Trevor Hutchinson was a key member of The Waterboys. Kevin Crawford, considered to be among the finest flutists in Ireland, played with Moving Cloud, and piper Cillian Vallely comes from the same talented musical family as brother Niall, of Buille, and the Karan Casey Band. Guitarist Ed Boyd is joined by fiddler Colin Farrell, whose 2015 CD “Make A Note” was awarded Instrumental Album of the year by LiveIreland.
Inspired by the Irish group The Bothy Band, Lúnasa uses melodic interweaving of wind and string instruments pairing flutes, fiddle, whistle and pipes in their arrangements. They are universally acclaimed as one of the best Irish bands in the world, according to a press release.
For reservations, call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
Masks are required for all patrons and staff at Blackstone River Theatre. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination they will not be allowed to attend the performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.