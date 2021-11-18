CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present a concert of Quebecois music featuring Le Vent du Nord on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. Admission is $30 in advance, $34 on the day of the show. For reservations or information, call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272.
Eighteen years after its inception, the award-winning band Le Vent du Nord increased in size from a quartet to a quintet. Fiddler André Brunet has joined this world renowned ensemble that includes Simon Beaudry on vocals, bouzouki and guitar; Nicolas Boulerice on vocals, hurdy-gurdy and piano; Olivier Demers on fiddle, guitar, foot-tapping, and mandolin; and Réjean Brunet on bass, accordion, jaw harp, and vocals.
Le Vent du Nord is a leading force in Quebec’s progressive francophone folk movement and an iconic name in Quebec’s traditional music revival, according to event organizers. The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions, while enhancing its hard-driving soulful music with a broad range of global influences. Le Vent du Nord has performed well over 1,800 concerts over five continents and racked up several prestigious awards, including a Grand Prix du Disque Charles Cros, two Junos (Canada’s Grammys), and was named “Artist of the Year” at the North American Folk Alliance Annual Gala.
Masks are required for all patrons and staff at Blackstone River Theatre. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination, they will not be allowed to attend the performance.
