PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Fish and Wildlife will host a free Summer Bat Night program for all ages on Thursday, July 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Carolina Trout Hatchery, 13 Old Richmond Townhouse Road, Carolina.
Learn about Rhode Island’s unique bat species and the conservation work being done to help these commonly misunderstood mammals. All participants are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs and get comfortable as they count bats flying by – you could even win a bat house for your home.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8e7fnz.
Parent/guardian required to be in attendance for participants under 18.
