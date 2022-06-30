SMITHFIELD – The Audubon Society of Rhode Island will hold a program about fireflies on Friday, July 8, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson St.
Join Audubon for an evening celebrating the living lightshow that is the firefly. Learn about how they use their flickering lights to communicate and how to recognize them during the day. Make a glowing firefly craft to take home and end the evening by going out to the fields to watch for their blinking displays. The program will be rescheduled in the case of inclement weather.
The fee is $10/member adult, $5/member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. Open to ages: 6 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.