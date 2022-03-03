SMITHFIELD – Hear about the triumphant story of how peregrine falcons returned to Providence 50 years after the species was nearly destroyed by pesticdes at the Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, on Thursday, March 10, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Listen to the tale of “U7” and the famous nest atop the Superman building. Learn about falcon natural history; meet Zephyr, the Audubon’s live peregrine falcon ambassador; and take a look at the years of successful peregrine breeding high in the skies over the capitol city.
Fee: $10/member; $14/non-member. Open to ages 12 and up. Register online through the events calendar at www.asri.org/calendar .
