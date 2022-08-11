SMITHFIELD – Audubon Powder Mill Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, will hold the program Wild Mushroom Workshop: Taking the Mystery Out of Mushrooming on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Learn how to identify mushroom groups and species that grow in the area. Start with a presentation on mushroom identification and view wild mushrooms that were collected from other areas, depending on availability. Then venture out for a hike in the woods with an expert guide to find mushrooms growing in the wild. Afterwards, sample a couple of tasty mushroom dishes using a variety of cultivated “wild” mushrooms. Note: Collecting mushrooms on Audubon properties is prohibited. Wear closed-toe shoes, socks and long pants and dress for the weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.