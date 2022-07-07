PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Fish and Wildlife will be hosting the free program Wildlife Solutions: Vegetable Vandals on Tuesday, July 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. virtually and in-person at the Harmony Library, 195 Putnam Pike.
Rabbits, woodchucks, and deer: These three critters are the bane of many gardeners’ existence. While these critters may seem impossible to manage, there are measures you can take to defend your garden. As frustrating as these fuzzy felons may be, they are important to Rhode Island’s ecosystem, acting as valuable natural resources in our state. Larn how to protect your garden and about the rules and regulations for hunting and trapping on private property. The New England Cottontail Project and Deer Program will also be highlighted.
Register for the program at https://tinyurl.com/4m8pyze2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.