LINCOLN – The Blackstone Valley Historical Society will present the History of Slater Park’s Looff Carousel on Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m., at North Gate, 1873 Old River Road.
Pawtucket’s Slater Park houses one of America’s most historic carousels, with animals carved by Charles I. D. Looff, including a very distinct “leaper” horse. It is also one of only six carousels in the country still in its original 10-sided building, with a cupola, and windows made from Sandwich glass.
Join Donna Houle, co-founder of the Friends of the Looff Carousel, as she introduces the history of this beautiful part of Pawtucket’s Slater Park, from its introduction into the park, its slow decline into disrepair, and its renaissance to its present glory.
Houle is special projects manager for the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council. Her love for, and devotion to, the preservation of this historic carousel has earned her many awards, including the William Blackstone Society Award, and her induction into the Pawtucket Hall of Fame as Person of the Year in 2018.
As this is the Annual Meeting of the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, there will be a short business section in the downstairs hall beginning at 1:30 p.m., with the main speaker upstairs at 2 p.m.
For more information, contact Jason Dionne at jjhdio70@gmail.com.
