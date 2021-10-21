BRISTOL – Linden Place, an 1810 historic home in the center of Bristol, is hosting its first Night at the Mansion Halloween Haunt on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. This night of Halloween inspired fun will include interactive candlelit tours of the mansion, live entertainment, prizes, cash bar and more.
Brush elbows with the spirit of actress Ethel Barrymore, attend a séance in the Victorian dining room, listen to real life ghost stories from Bristol’s past and witness award-winning mentalist George Saterial read minds and perform magic. Then head outside if you dare and soak up the spooky atmosphere of the mansion and gardens. Don’t forget to come in costume and even bring a carved pumpkin to win prizes.
This event is appropriate for ages 14 and up. Tickets are $35, $30 for Linden Place members and students. For more information, contact the Linden Place office at 401-253-0390 or email info@lindenplace.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.