BRISTOL – Linden Place Mansion, 500 Hope St., is open for the holiday season and tours run through Dec. 31. Self-guided tours are available Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is $12, $10 for seniors and students and free for kids under 12.
On Friday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m., the sounds of saxophonist, flutist, and composer, Greg Abate and his quartet of piano, drums and bass will fill the Linden Place ballroom. The limited-seating concert will include be-bop, jazz standards, Abate’s original compositions and some holiday classics.
A Holiday Origami Workshop will be held Sunday, Dec. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m., with local artist, Susan Morretini. This class will include Christmas ornaments and mantle pieces. Perfect for ages 12 and above, beginners and intermediate origami lovers.
For more information and reservations, visit www.lindenplace.org or call 401-253-0390.
