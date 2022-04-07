BRISTOL – Linden Place museum invites the community to join a live virtual lecture with author and historian, Richard Bell, on Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. Bell is the author of the 2020 book, "Stolen; Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and their Astonishing Odyssey Home."
The lecture, hosted virtually on Zoom, is free and open to the public, though donations are appreciated to support Linden Place’s educational programming. Registration is required.
For more information and to register for the Zoom link, call Linden Place at 401-253-0390 or email jvelleca@lindenplace.org.
