PROVIDENCE — The outdoor concert series at Lippitt House Museum, 199 Hope St., returns Sundays, Aug. 14 and 21, from 4 to 5 p.m., with two local musicians – Kim Trusty and Becky Bass. This year’s performers bring a fusion of jazz and blues, and a new twist on Caribbean soul to the historic grounds of the East Side mansion.
Aug. 14 features Kim Trusty in concert. A multifaceted vocalist and guitarist, Trusty creates her own brand of jazz, soul, and roots music, drawing on personal experience, intimate feeling, and her skill as a lyricist to engage and move her audience, according to event organizers.
