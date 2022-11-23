PROVIDENCE – Lippit House Museum is offering an opportunity to have professional holiday photos taken inside the festively decorated museum on Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 3:30 p.m. The holiday themed photos will be emailed in time to use in greeting cards, used as gifts, or saved as a cherished memory.
A professional photographer will capture up to six family members or friends inside the ornate 1865 Lippitt House. Come dressed in your favorite festive attire or coziest winter outfit and make a memory in one of Providence’s most beautiful historic landmarks.
“The historic setting of Lippitt House Museum makes for a wonderful holiday photo,” says museum associate Jane Bird. “We’re excited to show off this historic home looking its festive best and we know guests will feel the holiday spirit as soon as they arrive for their photo session.”
As a special holiday thank you from Lippitt House Museum, each group will also receive a Victorian-themed take-home activity kit. Two edited images will be emailed to participants after the photo session. Early bird pricing is available for $60/ per group through Nov. 27. After that, the cost is $75/per group. Advanced registration required. Register for your preferred time slot at LippittHouse.org.
