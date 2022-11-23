Lippitt house

PROVIDENCE – Lippit House Museum is offering an opportunity to have professional holiday photos taken inside the festively decorated museum on Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 3:30 p.m. The holiday themed photos will be emailed in time to use in greeting cards, used as gifts, or saved as a cherished memory.

A professional photographer will capture up to six family members or friends inside the ornate 1865 Lippitt House. Come dressed in your favorite festive attire or coziest winter outfit and make a memory in one of Providence’s most beautiful historic landmarks.

