TAUNTON, Mass. – The Little Rhody Bottle Club’s annual antique bottle show and sale will be held on Sunday, Jan. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Holiday Inn, 700 Myles Standish Blvd., Rt. 495 exit 25.
The show features more than 35 dealers from throughout the New England states who will offer over 60 tables of antique bottles, insulators, and stoneware for sale. Inexpensive bottles will be available for new collectors, while the advanced collectors will find rare and unusual offerings.
Admission is $3. For more information, visit the club website https://littlerhodybottleclub.org/ or contact Bill Rose, show chairman, at 508-880-4929 or sierramadre@comcast.net.
