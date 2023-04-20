PAWTUCKET – Julia and Greg Gillis were hard at work when we chatted last week about “Something Rotten!” at the Community Players. Julia is the show’s choreographer. Greg, Julia’s dad, plays Nostradamus in the show.
While they video-chatted from the backstage area at Jenks Junior High, Greg had to keep running out to run his scenes. Julia, a Lincoln resident, just smiles each time her father leaves the room.
“Something Rotten!” is a musical comedy focused on a mythical rivalry between William Shakespeare and the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel. During its Broadway run, the show was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning one for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.
“It’s a dance-heavy show,” says Julia. “Crazy dance heavy.”
The show features a lot of tap dancing, a very specialized form of dance. “I have three people who’ve tapped before,” said Julia. “Everyone else is new to it.”
Julia started dance rehearsals in early February at her mom’s Lincoln studio, Dance Factory. The show moved into the performance space at Jenks just a couple of weeks ago. “It’s a lot different on stage, the space is a lot different,” so adjustments had to be made.
Julia’s been teaching dance and choreographing shows since she was 17 and says she “grew up” at Community Players. Greg, a North Smithfield resident, estimates he’s done 29 shows with the Players.
Amazingly, this isn’t the first time these two Gillises have worked together. The first time was with Academy Players’ production of “Tuck Everlasting” in the fall of 2021.
So, what’s it like to be in charge of her father’s on-stage movements? “He’s the most difficult,” says Julia with a laugh.
“My character’s dancing can be pretty bad,” says Greg.
“We go back and forth and decide what he can do,” says Julia.
“She is the boss,” Greg acknowledges. “And she’s doing a great job with this cast.”
Christopher Margadonna, the Players’ president (who plays Nigel Bottom in the show), asked Julia to choreograph the show at the Players’ annual banquet last summer. “For me, it meant doing a show at the craziest time of the year,” said Julia.
It is the start of competition season in the dance world. Julia and her mom, Jennifer, bring their competition team around New England on weekends in April and May. “I’m choreographing a lot of different things at the same time,” said Julia.
The Gillises are a performance-based family. Greg and Jennifer met at the Community Players. “We did ‘Into the Woods’ together. She played the witch, and I was Cinderella’s prince. A few months later, I proposed to her, on this stage.” Daughter Zoe is a professional actor who’s also done a lot of shows at Community Players.
“Jenn wants to get back on stage,” says Greg. “So, Julia’s going to take over the dance studio. Then Julia can choreograph Jenn in shows.”
Greg had to audition for this role, which included convincing director Joan Dillenback that he could do the role and go on vacation near tech week. “The last time she was here (at the Players) was when I did ‘Hello Dolly’ in 1989 with her and Sam Babbitt, and I was a little punk. She knew me from then. But I convinced her I would have my part down and be prepared. She took a gamble.”
For Julia, the toughest part about doing this show is “the time, balancing time with the amount of dance numbers in the show. There are 10 of them, and a lot of them are tapping. But I love learning and choreographing at the same time.”
For her, the best part is “meeting new people. I love coming together with different people and creating something together.”
The Community Players presents “Something Rotten!” April 21 through April 30 in the auditorium at Jenks Junior High on Exchange Street in Pawtucket. For tickets and information, visit www.thecommunityplayers.net.
