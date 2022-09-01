PROVIDENCE – When Academy Players presents “Matilda: The Musical,” starting Thursday, Sept. 15, three separate actors will share the title role. That sounds like it would be difficult to pull off. Not so, says Rita Maron, Academy’s artistic director and director of “Matilda.”
“It is easy to have three Matildas,” she said recently, “when they are this talented and filled with knowledge. Not only talented, but they support and help one another. That’s the best part.”
In the first week, Matilda will be played by Leona Jacobs, a 12-year-old from Coventry. In the second week, the role will be played by Ava Bruno, a 12-year-old from Smithfield. And in the third week, Matilda will be played by Rowan Vadenais, a 10-year-old from Woonsocket.
I was able to sit down with Bruno and Vadenais recently following a music rehearsal for the show. “I love playing Matilda,” said Bruno. “She’s a really fun character.”
“I’ve been wanting to play her for a long time,” said Vadenais, who performed in the same show as part of the ensemble at the Assembly Theatre in Burrillville. “It’s one of my dream roles.”
The musical is based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel of the same name. Maron provides the synopsis: “Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her teacher, Miss Honey. Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing. The school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be her classmates’ saving grace.”
Vadenais says the most difficult part of playing Matilda is learning all the lines. “I have a lot of monologues,” she said. But she loves the process and likes the fact that she’s made new friends. She says there’s no jealousy among the Matildas. They all get along and support each other, like Maron said.
When not playing Matilda, the three girls will be part of the show’s ensemble, meaning they’ve got to learn most of the show, not just Matilda’s part.
For Bruno, “Matilda” has become a family affair. Her dad, Ralph, is playing Matilda’s dad, Mr. Wormwood, when Ava plays Matilda. Her mom, Jenn, has joined the ensemble as one of the parents. And her 14-year-old brother, Nicholas, will be playing alto saxophone in the show’s pit.
When she found out the whole family was going to be involved, Ava wasn’t enthused right away. “I don’t know if I want you to be there” she told her mother. Now, she’s upset if they’re not all called for rehearsal.
Ava admits that she couldn’t help but laugh the first time she played a scene opposite her father. Ralph’s in the middle of having dental work done, and he’s missing a few teeth which are normally replaced by dentures. But for Wormwood, who’s a bit of a low-life, Ralph decided missing teeth would be expected. “That was fun,” said Ava.
This is the first time Bruno and Vadenais have played the lead in a play. Bruno performed in “SpongeBob: The Musical” at Academy and in “Annie Junior” at her school. Vadenais just completed a summer program at the Stadium in Woonsocket, performing in “Anne of Green Gables.” In November, she’ll be part of the ensemble in “Cinderella,” also at the Stadium.
“’Matilda’ is a joyous girl power romp,” says Maron. “Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.”
Academy Players presents “Matilda: The Musical” Sept. 15 through Oct. 2 at the Gloria & James Maron Cultural Center in Providence’s West End. For tickets and information, visit www.academyplayersri.org.
