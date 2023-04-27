WOONSOCKET – With its Homebrewing Club, Lops Brewing at 122 Main St. in Woonsocket looks to share the wealth.
The club is held the first Wednesday of each month, usually from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The next one will be May 3.
“We started the Homebrewing Club the summer of 2020,” Lops owner and head brewer Sean Lopolito said. “Basically coming out of the first pandemic shutdown. We already had a number of people that were regulars that were home brewing or looking to homebrew. So we started it and have been running it the first Wednesday of every month since then. Going on three years.”
The meeting begins at 7 p.m., and doesn’t take up the entire brewery. Customers already there will often sample the brews from club members.
“We get anywhere between eight and 12 people each month,” he said. “Sometimes a little more, sometimes people who are in the brewery having a drink or two come over and taste, which is fine. Usually we have between five and eight beers that are brought in for people to try each month.”
One Homebrewing Club member, Woonsocket’s Chris Correia, 31, has been a part of the club for about a year now. He said that he has been homebrewing for more than six years and is part of other homebrewing clubs. Living in Woonsocket and visiting Lops, Correia and his wife, Leann, discovered the club, and they have been a part of it since.
It’s a good club,” Correia said. “It’s usually eight or 10 people, they bring beers, wines or meads that they’ve made at home and we just sample everything and talk about it.”
Lopolito said they like to keep things loose at the meetings.
“I think that most small brewery owners are former homebrewers, and that was myself,” Lopolito said. “We also have a great homebrew shop in Woonsocket, Blackstone Valley Brewing Supplies, that Charlie Baron owns. It was an easy way to have people come in, bring your own beers, and when they are looking for recipes and ingredients to direct them to Charlie, who is more than happy to help them out. Charlie has stopped in on a number of occasions to come and taste and he knows all the homebrewers anyway.”
Both the Correias and Homebrewing Club member Amy Deslauriers, of Woonsocket, said they shop at Blackstone Valley Brewing Supplies for most if not all of their ingredients and supplies.
Lops Brewing and Blackstone Valley Brewing Supplies did a joint beer last year, and the big event they hold together is a homebrew competition.
“We’ve done it for the last two years, and we’ve had roughly 25 entrants each year,” Lopolito said. “It’s held here. People can submit their entries. Charlie puts together a group of judges from the industry, either head brewers or really experienced homebrewers. They come in and blindly taste all of the beers and make the top three selections.”
The top three winners get gift certificates and swag from both Lops and Blackstone Valley Brewing Supplies.
Lopolito added that the competition starts being put together in September with entries due by the end of October, and the actual competition and judging is done the first week of November.
Deslauriers, who was a novice homebrewer, highlighted the competition and said that they need more entries this year.
Lopolito spoke about how the Homebrewing Club has evolved over the past three years.
“I think what we’ve seen is that people that are homebrewing are brewing more, and then people who came to the early meetings, never having homebrewed, and now three years in, have, and are, helping others now.”
Deslauriers was one of those who had never brewed. She said she started coming to Lops when it opened and has become a part of most of the programs the brewery puts on.
“I came a few times when he (Lopolito) first started doing it, but I wasn’t brewing then,” Deslauriers said. “I really didn’t know the terminology and felt a little weird. But then I started brewing and came back to it, it’s great.”
Each brewer has their own style and favorite type of beer, as well as their own starter story. For Correia, he said, he wanted a specific beer for a friend’s birthday party, an English mild, that he couldn’t find. So instead he looked up a recipe and made it himself.
Being a part of a homebrewing club has also helped brewers with recipes and trying different things out of their comfort zone.
“I’ve learned about ingredients I probably wouldn’t have used if I hadn’t been coming here,” Correia said.
Deslauriers said she and her husband also brew together and they are big fans of IPAs and any other hoppy beer.
They also have wine and mead in the club, Lopolito said, and anyone is welcome to join.
The brewery also holds a bingo night on the third Wednesday of the month, and Lopolito’s wife, Sarah, usually runs the brewery’s Book Club, which is held on the last Wednesday of each month.
The whole idea of Lops Brewing, Lopolito said, was to make a comfortable place to gather in the community with, “a neighborhood pub feel, similar to what you would find in England and Ireland.”
Other upcoming events will be a pinewood-style derby, Lopswood Derby, to benefit the local Scouts; a Kentucky Derby party, with awards for best hat and a specialty drink; and an adult prom. The next event, on April 27, is Sox for Socks Red Sox trivia. Bring a pair or package of new socks to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.