PAWTUCKET – The pandemic put a lot of entertainment plans on hold. The Community Players were no exception. Their entire 2020-2021 season was put on hold.
Now that restrictions are easing, theaters are returning to some semblance of normalcy and the Community Players can move forward with their season. Their 100th season, which is a remarkable feat.
But they had to adjust the season, opting out of the musical they’d planned as the season’s opener and picking instead A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters.”
The musical would have required several months of production time, according to Vincent Lupino, who’s co-producing “Love Letters” with Karen Kessler. “We chose ‘Love Letters’ because it could be produced in a more concentrated time frame, requiring less rehearsal time, and streamlined technical requirements.”
It’s a two-act, two-actor play, with the performers reading letters they’ve written to each other over a lifetime. “‘Love Letters’ requires the actors to be able to bring these characters to life over several decades,” says Pat Hawkridge, who’s directing one of three couples who’ll be performing the show this weekend. “It requires truthful playing with a depth of understanding and compassion for these people as they maneuver through their complicated relationships.” All without the help of a set, costumes, props, or physical interactions. “They will need to accomplish this solely through their voice.”
Kessler says they chose their couples carefully. “We wanted to utilize people who have a relationship with each other and some connection to the Community Players. We also wanted to select people who represent various decades of the group’s history.”
On Friday, the couple will be played by yours truly and Kelly Bates. I’ve done a couple of shows with the Community Players – “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and “You Can’t Take It With You” – and Kelly has become a good friend over the years. I’ve been lucky enough to have been directed by Pat in two shows, one at Community Players and another at Theatre Works.
On Saturday, the couple will be played by Lara Hakeem and Jeff St. Germain. They will be directed by Marcia Zammarelli.
And on Sunday, the couple will be played by Claire L. Beauregard and Gannon McHale. They will be directed by Lynne Collinson in what’s really a reunion. Beauregard and McHale worked opposite each other in 1972 in the Community Players’ production of “Taming of the Shrew,” which was produced by Collinson.
Kelly Bates is nervous, just a little. “I haven’t taken on a character role on stage since college,” she says. “I’m nervous about being so rusty. Not only is it a lead role with complex emotions, it’s also such an important anniversary year for the Community Players. That’s a lot of pressure to live up to.”
Hawkridge admits to loving the story. “Always have. The relationship between the two characters is real and very relatable. At this point in my career, I am very focused on the voice and interpreting text. This piece feeds that desire to dive into a well designed text and bring that text to life through the voice only.”
Pat, Kelly and I have had two rehearsals on Zoom as of this writing, and they’ve been a joy. Pat is able to help us establish the beats in the text, and give it nuance. And all the time, we’re having fun. “After the initial read-through,” says Kelly, “I know this is going to be something special.”
The Community Players presents A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters” Friday through Sunday, Nov. 19, 20 and 21, at Jenks Middle School Auditorium, 350 Division St., in Pawtucket. For tickets and details, visit www.thecommunityplayers.org or call 401-726-6860.
