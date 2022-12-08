EAST GREENWICH – The Rhode Island Swedish Heritage Association announces the return of its annual Lucia Festival after a two-year hiatus.
The event, which celebrates light and hope amid the darkness of winter, will take place Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-14, and free for children under 5.
The Lucia Festival marks the beginning of the Christmas season in Scandinavia.
Lucia, whose name is derived from the Latin word for light, was an early Christian martyr said to have brought food to persecuted Christians in the catacombs beneath Rome, wearing candles on her head to light the way. She was killed by the Romans in 304 CE for her religious beliefs.
The story of Lucia eventually traveled to Sweden, where legend has it her spirit appeared, clothed in white and crowned in light, and brought food to starving Swedes during a terrible famine.
RISHA’s Lucia Festival features a procession of participants, known as Lucia’s court, dressed in white with silver belts carrying candles and singing traditional Swedish songs.
The procession is led by a girl chosen to represent Lucia, who wears a wreath in her hair with lit candles to represent the light of Saint Lucia. Boys, known as Star Boys, are also dressed in white and wear a pointed hat with stars on it. They are traditionally associated with the three wise men.
The Scandinavian Women’s Chorus of Rhode Island will provide musical accompaniment to the festival, and will feature traditional Lucia songs sung in Swedish.
After the musical portion of the program is completed, there are Swedish-style refreshments, including Swedish coffee bread, pepparkakor (gingersnaps), and lingonberry juice.
There will be dancing around the Christmas tree, a visit from Jultomte (Swedish Santa), and Scandinavian shopping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.