LINCOLN – Children and adults are invited to make old-fashioned Christmas ornaments on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. The make-and-take workshops will be held at the Pullen's Corner Schoolhouse and at the Visitors Center at Chase Farm Park, 671 Great Road.
One workshop will be geared toward ages 5-13, while another workshop will feature more sophisticated decorations for adults to make.
Led by the period-dressed, knowledgeable docents, children will learn about the origins of many Christmas traditions while crafting the decorations they will take home to share with their families. Four different activity stations will be set up in the schoolhouse for the one-hour workshop. The youth workshop will feature ornaments of cornucopia cones, fan ornaments, and stars. Afterward, the kids can help decorate the schoolhouse Christmas tree, which will be enjoyed during next month's Old-Fashioned Christmas activities. Time slots are available every 30 minutes starting at 1 p.m. with the last registrations at 3 p.m. Cost is $5 per child, and space is limited. Online registration and advance tickets are required at greatroadheritagecampus.org.
The workshop for adults will take place at the Visitors Center next to the schoolhouse. Similar to the kids activities, they will learn about the customs and traditions of old-fashioned Christmas decorations, while making more sophisticated holiday ornaments to bring home, including Christmas cones, fans, and Swedish heart baskets. This activity costs $10 per person. Online tickets and advance registration is required as there is limited space available. Spots open every 30 minutes beginning at 1 p.m.
The workshops are presented by the volunteers of the Friends of Hearthside, who serve as stewards of the historic properties at the Great Road Heritage Campus at Chase Farm. All proceeds support the ongoing activities by the organization.
