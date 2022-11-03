LINCOLN – Children and adults are invited to make old-fashioned Christmas ornaments on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. The make-and-take workshops will be held at the Pullen's Corner Schoolhouse and at the Visitors Center at Chase Farm Park, 671 Great Road.

One workshop will be geared toward ages 5-13, while another workshop will feature more sophisticated decorations for adults to make.

