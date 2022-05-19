WOONSOCKET – The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, will hold the following events this weekend.
• Comedian Bob Marley performs at the Stadium Theatre, Woonsocket, on Friday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38.
• Tavares will perform at the Stadium Theatre on Saturday, May 21, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $31-$41.
Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
