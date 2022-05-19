PROVIDENCE – A May Day Market will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Waterfire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence.
The event will include vendors selling arts and crafts, jewelry, woodworking and more. Admission is free.
