SMITHFIELD – Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, will hold a Meet An Owl program on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Participants will learn all about raptors and explore biofacts like wings, skulls, feathers and talons and meet a live Audubon raptor ambassador.
The fee is $10/member adult, $5/member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. Open to ages: 7 and up. Register online through the events calendar at www.asri.org .
