In 2021 Michelle Obama told her life story with the memoir, “Becoming.” Her latest work, “The Light We Carry,” uses the events of that life to explore the methods she used to navigate the many obstacles faced on her journey. In the lengthy, 20-page introduction, the former first lady declares that “The Light We Carry” is not a how-to manual. Its intention is to provide a toolbox full of skills and disciplines to help people armor themselves against inevitable pitfalls. It is no coincidence she began writing the book subtitled “Overcoming in Uncertain Times” during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early on, the author introduces the concept of “differentness” and how it can create anxiety in one’s psyche. As a youth she was Black, female and tall. At various stages of her life, those characteristics singled her out as an “only” or “one of the few” in her surroundings. Whether it was lining up by height in kindergarten or becoming the first Black first lady she had to adapt to being different or unusual. Growing up, she watched her father cope with the debilitating effects of multiple sclerosis and how he managed the differentness of being physically impaired.
Obama offers plenty of advice but always with a cautious warning that her personal strategies may not work for everyone. Because race and gender were often at the heart of obstacles to her ambitions, “The Light We Carry” feels targeted for young Black females. However, the messages are not exclusionary, any reader can glean points of light.
Chapter One praises the tactic of calming oneself by taking on a small task when large problems overwhelm. She describes her midlife pursuit of knitting as a form of meditation, a chance to see how putting together rows of yarn produces a final, larger finished project.
Another chapter, “My Kitchen Table,” stresses the importance of cultivating strong, lifelong friendships with people who truly value the give and take of an honest relationship. Obama has diligently kept her group, which includes her indomitable mother, intact and in contact by regularly scheduling friendship boot camps.
There are strengths and weaknesses in Michelle Obama’s writing. Occasionally it becomes verbose, using 30 words to capture what could be distilled into 15. In describing a failed dream, she spouts, “The limits come pretty quickly into view. Obstacles crop up. Naysayers emerge. Unfairness clutters the road. Practical concerns often assert themselves. Money gets tight. Time grows short…etc.” In this instance, and others, prelude overwhelms content.
She is adept in constructing effective, creative analogies. Writing of the balance of needs between life partners she declares, “…there’s no such thing as a fifty-fifty balance. Instead, it’ll be like the beads on an abacus, sliding back and forth — the math rarely tidy, the equation never quite solved.” Clever and clear.
Obama sprinkles a surprisingly small amount of politics into “The Light We Carry.” She does make quick, scathing observations about the 2016 election and the stress of Donald Trump’s tenure, but generally keeps her focus on providing tools for folks feeling lost and overwhelmed in these tumultuous times.
