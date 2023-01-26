In 2021 Michelle Obama told her life story with the memoir, “Becoming.” Her latest work, “The Light We Carry,” uses the events of that life to explore the methods she used to navigate the many obstacles faced on her journey. In the lengthy, 20-page introduction, the former first lady declares that “The Light We Carry” is not a how-to manual. Its intention is to provide a toolbox full of skills and disciplines to help people armor themselves against inevitable pitfalls. It is no coincidence she began writing the book subtitled “Overcoming in Uncertain Times” during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early on, the author introduces the concept of “differentness” and how it can create anxiety in one’s psyche. As a youth she was Black, female and tall. At various stages of her life, those characteristics singled her out as an “only” or “one of the few” in her surroundings. Whether it was lining up by height in kindergarten or becoming the first Black first lady she had to adapt to being different or unusual. Growing up, she watched her father cope with the debilitating effects of multiple sclerosis and how he managed the differentness of being physically impaired.

