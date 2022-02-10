WOONSOCKET – Join the Museum of Work & Culture on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m., as they commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Day of Remembrance with a virtual conversation on the legacies of Japanese internment.
On Feb. 19, 1942, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which authorized removal of people of Japanese ancestry from the west coast of the United States. Since that time, Feb. 19 has been recognized every year by the Japanese community throughout the U.S. as a Day of Remembrance. In honor of the 80th anniversary, the Museum will welcome Ken Nomiyama, who was born in an incarceration camp in Northern California, and Jim McIlwain, a student of Japanese American history, to discuss EO 9066 and its consequences during World War II and today.
This program is made possible with the support of the New England Japanese American Citizens League and is presented in conjunction with "Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II," a Smithsonian poster exhibit currently on view in the Museum’s changing gallery.
Individuals can register for the program by visiting: https://bit.ly/3HBNUGo .
