WOONSOCKET – The Museum of Work & Culture will offer its annual Children’s Baking Workshop with Gingersnaps Bakery on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m.
This year’s event will have a Valentine’s Day theme and will feature a cookie decorating demonstration with a member of the Gingersnaps Bakery staff, an interactive French language matching game, baking bingo, and a brief presentation on the history of Valentine’s Day.
Baking kits will be available for pickup at the museum prior to the event and will include: a chef’s hat, apron, recipe card, game printouts, heart-shaped sugar cookies, frosting, and sprinkles, so children can follow along and decorate their own cookies.
Tickets are $20 per participant. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. Tickets are available for purchase at shopmowc.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.