WOONSOCKET – The Museum of Work & Culture will present “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II,” a poster exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution. The exhibit will open on Thursday, January 13, and will remain in the changing gallery through March.
The exhibition traces the story of Japanese national and Japanese American incarceration during World War II and the people who survived it. Some 40 years later, members of the Japanese American community led the nation to confront the wrong it had done – and urged Congress to make it right.
Based on an original exhibition at the National Museum of American History, the “Righting a Wrong” poster exhibition centers around eight core questions that encourage viewers to engage in a dialogue about how this happened and could it happen again. Embracing themes that are as relevant today as they were 75 years ago, the poster exhibition brings forth themes of identity, immigration, prejudice, civil rights, courage, and what it means to be an American.
Complimenting the Smithsonian poster exhibit, the Museum will also offer a short documentary, musical reflections, informational videos, explanatory texts, illustrative graphic novel panels, a digital exhibit, visual art, and a book nook where visitors can learn about Japanese American experiences during this time period through classic children’s books.
In addition, the Museum will host a variety of virtual programs over the course of the exhibit’s installation, sponsored by the New England Japanese American Citizens League. These include:
• Sunday, Jan. 23, 1 p.m. “The Power of Objects:” Smithsonian Museum Specialist and “Righting a Wrong” co-curator Noriko Sanefuji highlights the work being done to tell the story of Japanese American incarceration through artifacts.
• Saturday, Feb. 19, 1 p.m., “Day of Remembrance 2022: Executive Order 9066 and Its Legacies:” Ken Nomiyama (Tule Lake Committee) and Jim McIlwain (New England Japanese American Citizens League) will speak on the 80th Day of Remembrance, discussing President Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066 and its consequences during World War II and today.
• Saturday, March 12, 1 p.m.: David Sakura and guests will engage in conversation about their experiences, and their families’ experiences, during and after World War II. This program will be moderated by Erin Aoyama, Ph.D. candidate in American Studies, Brown University.
• Video release:
Illustrator Rae Kuruhara celebrates Japanese American food culture by demonstrating how to make onigiri and spam musubi in two short videos and a comic.
“Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” was developed by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History and adapted for travel by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. The traveling exhibition and poster exhibition are supported by a grant from the Asian Pacific American Initiatives Pool, administered by the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center; the Terasaki Family Foundation and C.L. Ehn & Ginger Lew.
Museum of Work and Culture Museum hours are Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.rihs.org/locations/ museum-of-work-culture or email mowc@rihs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.