WOONSOCKET – The Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, invites the public to a screening of "Le Grand Jack (Jack Kerouac’s Road: A Franco-American Odyssey)" on Thursday, June 9, at 6 p.m.
The program will feature a screening of this classic documentary, which tells the story of Jack Kerouac from a uniquely French-American perspective. Prior to the film, guests will have the opportunity to learn about the Franco Route throughout New England, with spots to visit in Woonsocket, along with informational videos about the villages where Kerouac’s family lived. Following the film, "Le Grand Jack" director Herménégilde Chiasson will take part in a live question-and-answer session. Wine, soda, water and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.
Tickets are $10 and are available at shopmowc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.