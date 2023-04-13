WOONSOCKET – The Museum of Work & Culture, in partnership with the Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park, invites the public to a free Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Guests will begin the day at 10 a.m., with a birding and nature walk led by National Park Service rangers, complete with binoculars and exploration kits. The walk will take place rain or shine.
At 11 a.m., visitors can sit in on story time with local children’s author Dr. Jed Griswold and illustrator Jerry Aissis who will share their works “The Little Drop of Water” and “Leafy the Leaf,” tales of growing up told through the perspective of nature.
Guests will have the opportunity to get hands-on with nature exploration demonstrations of an EnviroScape, an interactive environmental education model at 12:30 p.m., and water quality testing with the Blackstone River Coalition at 1:30 p.m.
Throughout the day, visitors will also have the chance to draw and color what they would like their environment to look like in 10 years or write a letter to their representative about an environmental concern.
In addition, all participants will be able to explore the museum free of charge, including taking a virtual ride down the Blackstone with the new exhibit “Flowing Through Time: Nature, Industry and Communities of the Blackstone River.”
