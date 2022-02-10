BURRILLVILLE – Music at the Farm’s fifth season will begins with the special valentine’s program “Composers and Tributes” on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m., at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Featured artists are pianist Elias Dagher and mezzo-soprano Pauline Tan. They will perform Poulenc, Handel, Ravel, Couperin, Mozart and American Songs by Johnny Mercer.
All concerts are held indoors and masks are recommended. For tickets and reservations, call 401-567-0354.
Tan is a Filipino-Chinese mezzo-soprano and a recent graduate of the Bard Vocal Arts Program. She is currently with Chicago Opera Theater as a Resident Young Artist and is taking part in non-standard adaptations of familiar operas as well as premieres of new works by living BIPOC composers.
Lebanese-American pianist Elias Dagher has been active as a piano fellow at Bard College, accompanying lessons, classes, and recitals. He has played with and performed alongside a Boston-based group of practitioners of traditional Zimbabwean music. In the summer, he will be performing regularly at the Tanglewood Music Center, where he will be a piano fellow.
