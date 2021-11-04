BURRILLVILLE – Artists in Residence David Bernat, violin, and Jiarong Li, piano, will perform Handel, Beethoven, Messiaen, Britten, Debussy and Zill at the Sunday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m., concert of Music at the Farm, at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road. Tickets are $30. For reservations, call 401 567-0354.
The indoor concert series is in its 4th year presenting concerts every second Sunday of the month throughout the year. These concerts are sponsored by Grace Note Farm and the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council. Audience members can stroll the grounds before or after the concert.
