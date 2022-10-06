BURRILLVILLE – Music at the Farm will present a concert with soprano Emma Robertson and pianist James Lorusso on Sunday, Oct 9, at 2 p.m., at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road.

They will perform Copland’s Old American songs, Barber’s Knoxville 1915, Puccini arias, and a work by Pauline Viardot-Garcia. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children. call 401-567-0354 for reservations. Weather permitting, audience members are invited from 1 p.m. to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy outdoors, walk the farm trails and visit the farm animals.

