BURRILLVILLE – Music at the Farm will present a concert with soprano Emma Robertson and pianist James Lorusso on Sunday, Oct 9, at 2 p.m., at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road.
They will perform Copland’s Old American songs, Barber’s Knoxville 1915, Puccini arias, and a work by Pauline Viardot-Garcia. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children. call 401-567-0354 for reservations. Weather permitting, audience members are invited from 1 p.m. to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy outdoors, walk the farm trails and visit the farm animals.
Originally from Marietta, Ga., Robertson is a soprano living in Boston. She holds a master’s degree in vocal performance from the New England Conservatory of Music and a bachelor’s degree in music performance from the University of Georgia. She was an Encouragement Award recipient at the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions in Atlanta, Ga., and was invited to coach with Nate Raskin, an opera coach on faculty at the Met. Where she was a semi-finalist for the Lindemann Young Artist Development program. While enrolled in the Vincero Vocal Academy she made her Carnegie Hall debut and in July of 2021.
Lorusso is a pianist based in the Boston. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in piano performance from Ithaca College and McGill University. He was on the music staff for the College Light Opera Company in Falmouth, Mass, and attended Brevard Music Center and the New Orleans Piano Institute, where he was awarded third prize in the solo piano competition and an honorable mention in the concerto competition.
