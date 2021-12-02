BURRILLVILLE – Music at the Farm will present the holiday opera program "Holiday Time Again," with David Rivera Bozon, tenor, Carina Digianfilippo, soprano and Leona Cheung, piano, on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m., at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
The program will feature selections from Traviata, Donizetti, Moore, Quilter and traditional holiday favorites. Tickets are $30. For reservations, call 401-567-0354 or email virginiasindelar@gmail.com. These concerts are presented by Grace Note Farm and the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council.
