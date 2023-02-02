BURRILLVILLE – Music at the Farm will present a Valentine’s Day concert on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m., at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
The concert “Ah, The Birds” will feature flutist Virginia Sindelar and pianist Elias Dagher. They will perform “Martinu’s First Sonata,” “Mozart’s Sonata in B-flat,” “Joueurs de Flute” by Albert Roussel, “Vivaldi Concerto in C Major” (Goldfinch), Massiaen’s “The Black Bird” and Jules Mouquet’s “Pan and the Birds.”
Pianist Elias Dagher recently moved back to Quincy, Mass., after a two-year fellowship at Bard College, working with both vocalists and instrumentalists in his role as a collaborative pianist, according to a news release. He spent the summer of 2022 at the Tanglewood Music Center. Dagher also plays the mbira dzavadzimu, a centuries-old plucked instrument of metal keys wound over a wooden soundboard. The instrument comes from the Shona people of Zimbabwe.
Sindelar is the owner of Grace Note Farm Inn. She made her solo debut at the age of 12 with the Chicago Symphony String Ensemble. A news release states she was a pupil of Julius Baker at the Juilliard School, she earned both BA and MS degrees, and was presented the Three Arts Award in recognition of her outstanding performance. A Fromm Fellow at Tanglewood for three summers, she also taught in the Boston University Tanglewood Institute and appeared as soloist with the Berkshire Festival Orchestra under the direction of Gunter Schuller. Sindelar has toured both North and South America, presenting concerts and master classes.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children. Call 401-567-0354 for reservation. These concerts are sponsored by Grace Note Farm, Virginia Sindelar, artistic director; and the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.