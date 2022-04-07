BURRILLVILLE – Music at the Farm will present international artists Yunwen Chen on cello and Xiyu Deng on piano on Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m., at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road. The duo will be playing the music of Schuman, Mendelssohn, Massenet and Bach.
Tickets are $30. Call 401-567-0354 for reservations. All concerts are indoors. Audience members are welcome to meet the farm animals and bring a picnic lunch to enjoy outside prior to the concert. These concerts are presented by Grace Note Farm Artistic Director Virginia Sindelar and the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council.
Pianist Xiyu Deng is currently pursuing a doctorate of musical arts degree under Dr. Joanne Polk at Manhattan School of Music. She began studying the piano at the age of five. She was awarded top prizes at the BNP Paribas “Rising Star” Piano Festival in 2013, New England Conservatory Honors Competition in 2016 and the second prize in Open Class at the 17th Hong Kong-Asia Piano Open Competition in 2012.
Yunwen Chen is a classically trained cellist and holds a bachelor’s degree from Eastman School of Music and a master’s degree from New England Conservatory of Music. Born in Nanjing, China, her training in cello performance began when she was invited to study at Shanghai Conservatory of Music. She has collaborated with musicians around the globe at music festivals such as Kneisel Hall and Yellow Barn. Last fall, Yunwen joined the Manhattan School of Music to pursue a professional study certificate under the direction of Julia Lichten. She plays a 1771 instrument made by Carlo Ferdinando Landolfi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.