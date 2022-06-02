GLOCESTER – As part of the church’s 200th anniversary series, Music at the Meeting House will hold a COVID-postponed musical celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday on Sunday, June 5, at 2:30 p.m., at the Chepachet Meeting House, home to the Chepachet Baptist Church, 1213 Putnam Pike, Route 44, Chepachet.
The Hilltop Woodwind Trio featuring Jane Murray, Denise Plaza Martin and Donna Marie Cobert, will play two special pieces Beethoven wrote for oboe and English horn. Piano soloist Philip Martorella will play the famous “Appassionata Sonata,” selections from the “Moonlight,” and Beethoven’s “Sonata in A-flat major,” which was composed at exactly the same time the Chepachet Meeting House was being completed in the winter of 1821-22. Marilyn Knight on the pipe organ will lead the audience in singing Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy.”
The concert is open to the public free of charge, but a free will offering will be taken. Refreshments and an opportunity to meet the musicians will follow. Masks are recommended. For updates and further details, visit the church website at chepachetbaptist.org.
For more information, contact Cliff Brown at 518-388-6070 or at brownc@union.edu.
